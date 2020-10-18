Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China greening expo opens

(Xinhua)    15:26, October 18, 2020

GUIYANG, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 4th China Greening Exposition opened Sunday in the city of Duyun, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The five-early event, scheduled to run through Nov. 18, aims to showcase China's latest innovations in the field of ecological conservation.

A total of 56 exhibition gardens have been set up for the event, which is being held in an exhibition space covering 1,959 hectares.

The expo will not only help raise public awareness of the importance of ecological protection, but also play a part in promoting local culture and tourism, said Liu Dongsheng, deputy director of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

The expo is co-organized by the administration, the National Greening Commission, and the provincial government of Guizhou.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York