China greening expo opens

GUIYANG, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 4th China Greening Exposition opened Sunday in the city of Duyun, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The five-early event, scheduled to run through Nov. 18, aims to showcase China's latest innovations in the field of ecological conservation.

A total of 56 exhibition gardens have been set up for the event, which is being held in an exhibition space covering 1,959 hectares.

The expo will not only help raise public awareness of the importance of ecological protection, but also play a part in promoting local culture and tourism, said Liu Dongsheng, deputy director of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

The expo is co-organized by the administration, the National Greening Commission, and the provincial government of Guizhou.