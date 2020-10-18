Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 18, 2020
China's local gov't bond issuance hits 720.5 bln yuan in September

(Xinhua)    14:24, October 18, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's local government bond issuance reached 720.5 billion yuan (about 107 billion U.S. dollars) in September, data from the Ministry of Finance showed.

The figure took the total local government bond issuance for the year to 5.68 trillion yuan by the end of September as authorities ramped up bond sales as part of proactive fiscal policies to shore up the virus-hit economy.

Among the issuance, new sales amounted to 4.3 trillion yuan, accounting for 91 percent of the 4.73-trillion-yuan quota planned for the year, the data showed.

The ministry pledged to continue to quicken bond sales to facilitate the implementation of proactive fiscal policy.

China has accelerated the issuance of local government bonds this year to facilitate the timely implementation of various projects in order to mitigate the impacts of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

