China a positive force in safeguarding global food security: officials

(Xinhua)    14:20, October 18, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China has become a positive force in safeguarding the world's food security, Chinese and UN officials said on World Food Day, which fell on Friday this year.

Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese government has introduced a series of policies to stabilize food production and ensure supply, which in turn guaranteed stable prices on the market, according to Marielza Oliveira, acting China representative of the United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture Organization.

E-commerce enterprises in China also took innovative measures to develop online sales channels for agricultural products, Oliveira said.

China has 9 percent of the world's arable land and 6 percent of freshwater resources, but it is able to feed 20 percent of the world's population, which is a significant contribution, said Zhang Wufeng, head of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

The country will continue to deepen international food cooperation to achieve the UN's goal of ending "hunger, food insecurity, and all forms of malnutrition" by 2030, Zhang said.

