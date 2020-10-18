Judd Trump to play Robertson in snooker's English Open final

LONDON, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- World number one Judd Trump fought hard to edge veteran John Higgins 6-4 on Saturday, setting up a final clash with Australian ace Neil Robertson at snooker's English Open.

Trump was 4-3 down as four-time world champion Higgins fired top breaks of 133 and 107. But the 31-year-old won the following three frames to reach his 27th ranking event final.

In the other semifinal, Robertson and defending champion Mark Selby couldn't be split until the Australian world number three took the deciding frame with a break of 92.

Selby, who defeated China's Zhou Yuelong 5-2 in Friday's quarterfinals, lost his chance of winning consecutive ranking events. The 37-year-old three-time world champion won the European Masters last month.

"I don't feel like I played fantastic this week," Selby told the World Snooker website. "I've dug in and grafted. The good thing is I'm not playing well and still winning matches, which I wasn't doing a couple of years ago."

Trump is one victory away from his first title since March. He took six ranking titles last season but failed to defend his world championship title in August.