China revises law to better protect minors in cyberspace

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Saturday voted to adopt a revision to the Law on the Protection of Minors, strengthening protection of underage youths in cyberspace.

Internet product and service providers shall not offer minors with products and services that induce addiction, says the revision, which was approved at the closing meeting of a regular session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Providers of online services, including game, livestream, audio and video, and social media, shall set up corresponding functions such as time limit and consumption limit for minors, according to the revision.

The minors under cyberbullying and their parents and guardians have the right to inform the Internet service providers to take measures such as deleting, blocking or disconnecting links.

Upon receiving the notice, the service provider shall take necessary measures to stop the bullying and prevent the spread of related information, says the revision.

The revised law will take effect on June 1, 2021.

The revision also makes provisions on sexual assault and harassment against minors, stipulating that schools and kindergartens shall not conceal such illegal and criminal acts, and shall promptly report to the public security and education authorities, and cooperate with relevant departments according to law.

When recruiting staff, organizations that are in close contact with minors shall inquire with the public security organs and the people's procuratorates whether the applicants have criminal records of sexual assault, abuse, trafficking and violence. Applicants found to have the aforesaid behavior record shall not be employed, says the revision.

In terms of preventing and stopping school bullying, the revision requires schools to establish a prevention and control system for bullying among students, and provide training for teachers, staff and students on such matter.

Schools shall immediately stop the bullying and inform the parents or guardians of all students involved, the revision provides.

The revision also pays attention to areas such as strengthening guardians' responsibilities of left-behind children and enhancing social protection of minors.