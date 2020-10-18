91 Chinese students receive youth sci-tech innovation awards

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The winners of the 12th China Youth Science and Technology Innovation Award were announced Friday night, with 91 young recipients on the list this year.

According to the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC), the recipients range from primary school to university students, showing the curiosity and creativity of today's Chinese youth.

The 91 awardees made their debut at an online livestreaming event for the award the same night.

A plan on building about 1,000 laboratories in three years was also released at the event, which was designed as a platform to train more outstanding youths with scientific awareness, research ability and vision in the field of cutting-edge science and technology.

The award was based on the will of late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping and established in 2004 to commemorate his 100th birthday.

Administered by institutions including the CYLC central committee and the All-China Youth Federation, the award has been given to a total of 1,190 primary and middle school students as well as university students.