China National Nuclear Power's electricity generation up 8.24 pct

(Xinhua)    11:33, October 18, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China National Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. generated more than 109.64 billion kWh of electricity for commercial operations in the first three quarters of this year, up 8.24 percent on the same period last year, the company said in a statement filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

During the period, electricity generated by the company's nuclear-power units totaled 107.59 billion kWh, up 6.57 percent year on year, said the statement, which was filed Thursday.

The company, a subsidiary of key state nuclear-reactor construction company China National Nuclear Corporation, saw its new-energy power generation in the first three quarters surge 490.28 percent year on year to reach 2.06 billion kWh.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)

