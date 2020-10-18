Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 18, 2020
Philippine president expresses confidence in China's COVID-19 vaccine

(Xinhua)    11:04, October 18, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has allayed fears over the country's possible use of COVID-19 vaccines developed by China, saying China is a modern and capable country, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported on Thursday.

"Those of you [who] are asking me if [this vaccine from] China is safe -- well, I can say that China is a modern country ... whose integrity is fully protected by its achievements," Duterte said in a pre-recorded public address on Wednesday, according to the report.

"But if they would make an offer -- I am waiting for China or Russia to call me -- I'd be glad to roll up my sleeves because I am confident about their vaccine," the report quoted him as saying.

According to the latest figures from Philippines' Department of Health, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country surged to 354,338 with 2,673 new daily cases on Saturday. Some 295,312 patients have recovered, while the total death toll stands at 6,603.

Over 4 million people have been tested so far in the Philippines, which has a population of about 109 million.

