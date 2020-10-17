China's poverty-relief experience valued at high-level forum

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's achievement and experience on poverty alleviation became a hot topic Friday at the first high-level think tank forum on governance of developing countries.

Participants highlighted China's effective exploration in engaging public institutions in combating poverty, and the coordination between government, market, and social sectors.

They also deliberated the policy of China's poverty alleviation cause, which encourages and supports the involvement of enterprises, social organizations, and individuals.

Combining offline and online sessions, the forum was jointly hosted by the Party School of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.