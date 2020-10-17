China capable of handling challenges to its development -- Egyptian experts

CAIRO, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China has huge capabilities to handle challenges and difficulties posed by some Western countries that aim to hinder its development, Egyptian experts have said.

The remarks were made at a seminar organized by the Cairo-based Tahrir Center for Studies and Research late Thursday with the theme "Why the world tends to promote ties with China," attended by Egypt's former Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Oraby, several professors and specialists on China's affairs and international relations.

The participants discussed the reasons that prompt many countries to bolster their ties with China and China's efforts to enhance its relations with the world.

China is a big and growing country that plays an important role in the international system, according to al-Oraby.

China has enormous economic capability and unique relations with developing countries, especially those in Africa and the Middles East, he told Xinhua.

China has exerted great efforts to boost its ties with different countries despite some Western countries' attempt to hinder its path of peaceful development, said the former top diplomat.

He highlighted the important approaches taken by China to support developing countries, adding that China has to stand ready to resist the Western pressure that seeks to contain China.

He added that promoting dialogues among different cultures is very important amid growing polarization worldwide due to COVID-19.

Gehad Ouda, a professor of political studies with Helwan University, said that Egypt's cooperation with China amplifies mutual benefits, and deepens China's participation in Egypt's development at various fields including economy, culture and society.

Ouda added that the drastic changes the world has experienced and China's growing strength are also driving countries to promote ties with the Asian country.