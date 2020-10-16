F1 Vietnamese Grand Prix canceled due to COVID-19

HANOI, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Formula 1 Vietnamese Grand Prix, slated to be held this year in Hanoi, has officially been canceled, organizers announced on Friday.

The Grand Prix was originally scheduled to be held on April 5, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancelation of the Grand Prix was widely expected, after F1 finalized a revised 2020 calendar in August that did not include the Vietnam race.

An announcement on the event's official website said that a full refund will be provided for all tickets purchased.

The 2020 Vietnamese Grand Prix was due to be the first ever F1 race in Vietnam, to be held on a 5.6km-long circuit around the streets of the capital Hanoi.