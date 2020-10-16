Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 16, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

F1 Vietnamese Grand Prix canceled due to COVID-19

(Xinhua)    16:38, October 16, 2020

HANOI, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Formula 1 Vietnamese Grand Prix, slated to be held this year in Hanoi, has officially been canceled, organizers announced on Friday.

The Grand Prix was originally scheduled to be held on April 5, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancelation of the Grand Prix was widely expected, after F1 finalized a revised 2020 calendar in August that did not include the Vietnam race.

An announcement on the event's official website said that a full refund will be provided for all tickets purchased.

The 2020 Vietnamese Grand Prix was due to be the first ever F1 race in Vietnam, to be held on a 5.6km-long circuit around the streets of the capital Hanoi.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York