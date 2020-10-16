Preparations for upcoming China import expo in full swing: MOC

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Preparations for the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) are going on as planned, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

Exhibits from the United States, Italy, Spain, Germany and other places are being transported, and other products are in the stage of applying for customs clearance, ministry spokesperson Gao Feng said at a press conference.

To promote trade, the China International Import Expo Bureau has organized a series of promotional activities, and released information on more than 780 products or services in advance, Gao said.

He added that measures for facilitating customs clearance and preferential tax policies for exhibits have been announced or implemented.

The MOC will continue to optimize certification management, information services, catering services and on-site translation for the upcoming expo, while ensuring stepped up security and COVID-19 prevention and control measures, according to Gao.

Earlier, China announced import-duty exemptions within certain limits for foreign goods sold at the CIIE.

Exhibitors will be exempt from paying import tariffs, import value-added tax and consumption tax on the sale of a certain quantity of products in five categories, including machinery, medical equipment and art work, according to a Ministry of Finance statement published on its website.

The third CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.