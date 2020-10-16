Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 16, 2020
37th ASEAN Summit to be held in mid-November

(Xinhua)    10:40, October 16, 2020

HANOI, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The 37th ASEAN Summit is slated to be held in mid-November, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular press briefing held in Vietnam's capital Hanoi on Thursday.

In the capacity of ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam has worked with member countries to actively conduct preparation work for this important summit, she said, adding that the bloc also stands ready for different circumstances to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the event.

The 36th ASEAN summit was held in late June via video link under the chair of Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Established in 1967, the ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

