China starts new round of disciplinary inspection

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Fifteen teams of disciplinary inspectors had been sent to 32 provincial-level authorities and central government agencies as of Wednesday, according to an official statement.

The sixth round of routine disciplinary inspection, launched by the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, targets the Party organizations in provincial-level regions and state institutions. Among the organs on the list are the Ministry of Public Security, the National Health Commission, the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

Five cities at the sub-provincial level have also been included, according to the statement.

The inspection teams will be stationed at the units assigned to them for about two and half months and will handle public tip-offs on breach of discipline by Party and government officials.