China to air TV program on Palace Museum

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The third season of a TV program on the Palace Museum will start airing on Oct. 24, according to the museum Thursday.

Highlighting the heritage and spirit of innovation of Chinese culture, the new season will invite young designers to create cultural products for the museum, program producers said.

The program will also show the development and changes the museum has undergone, as well as social progress and innovation.

Museum curator Wang Xudong said he hopes such TV programs can showcase the excellent features of the Chinese civilization from various perspectives, and unite all segments of society for the protection, study and heritage of the Palace Museum.

Located in central Beijing, the Palace Museum was built in 1925. It is based on the Forbidden City, an imperial palace of the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties.