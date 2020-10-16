China sees higher aggregate financing to real economy at end-September

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The outstanding aggregate financing to the real economy (AFRE) reached 280.07 trillion yuan (about 41.54 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of September, up 13.5 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China.

Specifically, outstanding RMB loans to the real economy hit 168.26 trillion yuan, up 13.2 percent year on year and outstanding foreign currency-denominated loans to the real economy (RMB equivalent) were 2.35 trillion yuan, up 7.7 percent year on year.

Outstanding entrusted loans registered 11.13 trillion yuan, down 5.1 percent year on year, and outstanding trust loans were 7.03 trillion yuan, down 8.5 percent year on year.

Outstanding undiscounted bankers’ acceptances recorded 3.9 trillion yuan, up 18.7 percent year on year.

Outstanding corporate bonds registered 27.39 trillion yuan, up 20.6 percent year on year and outstanding government bonds reached 44.46 trillion yuan, increasing 20.2 percent year on year.

Outstanding domestic equity of non-financial firms amounted to 7.97 trillion yuan, increasing 10 percent year on year.

By structure, outstanding RMB loans to the real economy accounted for 60.1 percent of the total AFRE at the end of September, decreasing 0.1 percentage points year on year.