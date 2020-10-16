Russia's new daily COVID-19 cases reach 13,754

MOSCOW, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Russia has added 13,754 COVID-19 cases and 286 deaths on Thursday, following Wednesday's record daily rise, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement.

Russia has tallied 1,354,163 COVID-19 cases and a death toll of 23,491.

In the capital Moscow, 3,942 new infections were reported, pushing the city's total to 347,946, the center said.

According to the statement, 1,048,097 patients have recovered in Russia, including 8,392 over the past day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday the Novosibirsk-based Vector research center has registered the second Russian coronavirus vaccine. Following preliminary trials, the vaccine has been marked by sufficient levels of safety and efficacy.