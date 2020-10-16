Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 16, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Russia's new daily COVID-19 cases reach 13,754

(Xinhua)    09:22, October 16, 2020

MOSCOW, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Russia has added 13,754 COVID-19 cases and 286 deaths on Thursday, following Wednesday's record daily rise, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement.

Russia has tallied 1,354,163 COVID-19 cases and a death toll of 23,491.

In the capital Moscow, 3,942 new infections were reported, pushing the city's total to 347,946, the center said.

According to the statement, 1,048,097 patients have recovered in Russia, including 8,392 over the past day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday the Novosibirsk-based Vector research center has registered the second Russian coronavirus vaccine. Following preliminary trials, the vaccine has been marked by sufficient levels of safety and efficacy.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York