PLA warns US to stop stirring up trouble in Taiwan Straits

The Chinese military urged the United States to stop indulging in rhetoric and negative actions related to the Taiwan Straits, senior colonel Zhang Chunhui, spokesman of the People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the guided-missile destroyer USS Barry transited through the Taiwan Straits. The PLA Eastern Theater Command dispatched maritime and Air Force units to monitor the vessel's entire passage, Zhang said.

"Recently, the US has been routinely sending the wrong message to Taiwan separatist forces, and has severely damaged peace and stability in the region," he said.

"We solemnly warn the US to stop stirring up trouble in the Taiwan Straits with its rhetoric and actions," he said. The PLA Eastern Theater Command would remain on high alert, and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits region, he added.