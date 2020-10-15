Int'l experts say "Shenzhen miracle" brings inspiration for global innovation, development

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- International experts have said the development miracle of the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen has brought valuable experience and inspiration for global innovation and development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said that Shenzhen is a brand-new city created by the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people since the country's reform and opening up, and its development over the past 40 years is a miracle in the world development history.

The development of China's special economic zones (SEZs) including Shenzhen accumulated valuable experience, and deepened the understanding of the laws of building the SEZs of socialism with Chinese characteristics, said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Prof. Leon Laulusa, executive vice president of ESCP Business School and executive director of European Business Confucius Institute said "Shenzhen is a hub that is perfectly connected with the world from a logistical, digital and financial point of view, and illustrates the Chinese dream, where anything is possible and where opportunities abound."

Shenzhen has contributed to putting in place a new model of economic development based on systems of inclusive values, which uses new technologies such as artificial intelligence and data science and takes into account major issues on a planetary scale, Laulusa also said.

Samer Khair Ahmed, a Jordanian expert on Arab-China relations, said Shenzhen symbolizes China's miracles in advancing reform and opening up, setting a model for other countries to develop special economic zones and urban modernization.

He said he believes that China's path for development would benefit not only China but also the whole world, adding that particularly when the world economy is having a hard time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China's recovery will contribute to the recovery of the world economy.

"The success of Shenzhen has strengthened the confidence of the Chinese people and even people in other countries in the world towards China's reform and opening up. The strong track record has made more people ... expect to see China's coming High-Level Opening Up," Xiong Yu, professor with Surrey Business School at the University of Surrey, said.

He added that Shenzhen's development is not an exclusive development, but a high-level global development under the premise of win-win cooperation, which represents the development concept that China will always adopt in the future.

Bambang Suryono, an Indonesian scholar and chairman of Asia Innovation Study Center, said the model of Shenzhen's forty-year development is of international exemplary significance.

China has also put forward the Belt and Road Initiative, which has brought development opportunities to many countries including Indonesia, Suryono said.

China now stands at the starting point of a higher stage of reform and opening up, which will certainly bring greater opportunities to the world, Suryono added.