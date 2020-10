Xi's speech at event commending role models in COVID-19 fight to be published in Qiushi

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- A speech made by President Xi Jinping at a meeting commending role models in China's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic will be published on Friday in the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sept. 8.