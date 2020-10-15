Xi Jinping on advancing opening up to outside world

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has demanded greater resolve in advancing the country's reform and opening up at a higher starting point toward further success, during an inspection to south China's Guangdong Province.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has on many occasions emphasized China's opening up to the world. The following are some highlights of his quotes.

-- The CPC will lead the Chinese people in unswervingly following the path of reform and opening up.

-- China's reform and opening up meets its people's aspiration for development, innovation and a better life. It also meets the global trend toward development, cooperation and peace.

-- Openness brings progress, while isolation leads to backwardness. China cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world; and the world needs China for global prosperity.

-- We must open up further to embrace opportunities for development and seek win-win outcomes through closer cooperation. We must work together to shape and steer economic globalization in the right direction.

-- We need to promote development through opening up and deepen exchanges and cooperation among us. We need to "join hands" with each other instead of "letting go" of each other's hands. We need to "tear down walls," not to "erect walls."

-- Let us work together to foster an open and inclusive environment for cooperation. A review of human history shows that the world economy thrives in openness and withers in seclusion.