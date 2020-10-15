Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi Jinping on advancing opening up to outside world

(Xinhua)    16:59, October 15, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has demanded greater resolve in advancing the country's reform and opening up at a higher starting point toward further success, during an inspection to south China's Guangdong Province.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has on many occasions emphasized China's opening up to the world. The following are some highlights of his quotes.

-- The CPC will lead the Chinese people in unswervingly following the path of reform and opening up.

-- China's reform and opening up meets its people's aspiration for development, innovation and a better life. It also meets the global trend toward development, cooperation and peace.

-- Openness brings progress, while isolation leads to backwardness. China cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world; and the world needs China for global prosperity.

-- We must open up further to embrace opportunities for development and seek win-win outcomes through closer cooperation. We must work together to shape and steer economic globalization in the right direction.

-- We need to promote development through opening up and deepen exchanges and cooperation among us. We need to "join hands" with each other instead of "letting go" of each other's hands. We need to "tear down walls," not to "erect walls."

-- Let us work together to foster an open and inclusive environment for cooperation. A review of human history shows that the world economy thrives in openness and withers in seclusion.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhange Wenjie, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York