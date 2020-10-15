Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's PPI down 2.1 pct in September

(Xinhua)    16:48, October 15, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, fell 2.1 percent year on year in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday.

The decline slightly widened from the 2-percent drop in August, the NBS data showed.

Month on month, the PPI rose 0.1 percent last month as industrial activities perked up and market demand further improved, said NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan, adding that the prices of industrial products continued to increase.

Prices in the ferrous metal mining and dressing sector went up 1.3 percent, while prices in nonferrous metal smelting and rolling rose 0.7 percent, according to the NBS data.

Dong also said that due to price fluctuations of international crude oil, prices of oil-related industries reversed the upward trend, with prices in oil and natural gas extraction shrinking 2.3 percent last month from August, and those for the processing of oil, coal and other fuel declining 0.5 percent.

In the first three quarters, factory-gate prices were down 2 percent on average from the same period last year, according to the NBS data.

The PPI data came along with the release of the consumer price index, which rose 1.7 percent year on year in September, easing from the 2.4-percent rise registered in August.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhange Wenjie, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York