Chinese lawmakers call for strengthened patent protection to stimulate innovation

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Wednesday held panel discussions to deliberate a draft amendment to the Patent Law during an ongoing session of the country's top legislature.

The draft was submitted Tuesday to the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee for a third reading.

During the discussions, lawmakers noted that the draft amendment would further strengthen protection of the legitimate rights and interests of patentees, which is essential to stimulate innovation and promote high-quality development.

The draft amendment aims to improve a long-term mechanism for combating patent infringement, said Cao Jianming, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

The draft includes measures to solve some common complaints reported by patentees, including difficulties providing proof, high litigation costs and low compensation for patent infringement, said Cao.

The draft further improves stipulations on patent use authorization, requiring a reduction in annual fees paid by patentees when their patents are open for use, said lawmaker Li Rui.

It would help promote the implementation and application of patents, Li added.

Lawmaker Lyu Shiming called for strengthened policy and financial support to promote the use of patented inventions in production.