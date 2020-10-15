Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
8 foreign suspects detained over links to IS in Turkey

(Xinhua)    11:30, October 15, 2020

ISTANBUL, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Turkish police detained eight foreign nationals in two separate operations over their suspected links to the Islamic State (IS) militant group, local media reported on Wednesday.

At an operation conducted in Turkey's western province of Izmir, police captured seven Syrians who were accused of working on behalf of the IS, the state-run Anadolu agency said.

Police are continuing to capture one more suspect who is at large, it added.

Additionally, an Iraqi national who has alleged links to the terror group was detained in the Central Anatolian province of Nigde, according to the agency.

The IS was blamed for a spate of deadly attacks in Turkey since 2015, killing more than 300 people.

