UN deputy chief calls for all-out efforts to tackle climate crisis

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed on Wednesday called for all-out efforts to tackle the climate crisis which she said has entered a new era of disruption.

"We are entering a new era of climate disruption," said the UN deputy chief, or DSG, while speaking virtually at the Green Climate Fund Private Investment for Climate Conference. "We must achieve net-zero emissions globally by 2050 to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. We need all hands-on deck now."

The DSG said that efforts must be made to "prioritize investments that contribute to a low-carbon, climate-resilient recovery."

She called on governments to "set a long-term vision" by aligning their COVID-19 pandemic recovery plans with their national climate commitments.

She also called on businesses to embed climate risks in their decision-making and align their portfolios with the goals of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The DSG noted that scaling up financing for adaptation and resilience will be essential to protect people, stressing that "the work of the Green Climate Fund is needed now more than ever as we accelerate the decarbonization of the global economy."

The UN deputy chief commended China's announcement at the General Debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly that the country aims to become carbon-neutral before 2060 and to peak CO2 emissions before 2030.