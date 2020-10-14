China's carbon neutrality commitment crucial for global climate change action: Danish politician

COPENHAGEN, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's landmark speech at the virtual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) marks a turning point in the global effort to tackle climate change and is crucial for the world to achieve the common goals of the Paris Agreement, Danish Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Dan Jorgensen said in a recent opinion piece published by Xinhua.

China will scale up its Intended Nationally Determined Contributions by adopting more vigorous policies and measures, Xi said at the General Debate of the 75th Session of the UNGA via video on Sept. 22, adding that China aims to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

People around the world, especially those in Denmark, are full of fervent expectations for Xi's commitment to curbing greenhouse gas emissions, which highlights Xi's new vision for a green transition, said Jorgensen.

The decision of the Chinese government not only demonstrates its great determination, but is also crucial for the world to achieve the common goals of the Paris Agreement, he added.

China's commitment to acting from now on will have a huge impact, benefiting not only its 1.4 billion people, but all citizens on the planet, the article said.

This will be a historic opportunity for China to develop green energy, it said, adding that such an ambitious goal means a dramatic change in China's economic model and the way it ensures growth and prosperity for its people.

Denmark has achieved an incredible energy transformation in the past 40 years, increasing the proportion of renewable energy production capacity from 5 percent to today's over 70 percent in about 25 years, said the article.

The country has already achieved a transformation from "black energy" to "green energy," it said, adding that its current goal is to get rid of its dependence on fossil fuels by 2050.

China will undoubtedly be able to achieve its climate goals in a shorter period of time, as history has proven that when China decides to change its course of action, it shows innovation and efficient execution, said the opinion piece.

Jorgensen pointed out that since 2006, China and Denmark have maintained close cooperation in the fields of climate and energy, with their bilateral partnership being committed to cooperation in such fields as renewable energy integration and the improvement of power system flexibility.

On the prospect of China-Denmark cooperation, the article said China and Denmark will continue to tap cooperation potential in areas which both countries take a lead in, with offshore wind power being an example.

Clean heating and regional energy are also areas for joint exploration, said the article, adding that electrolytic hydrogen production, zero-emission ships and carbon capture and storage will also receive extensive attention in both countries.

Jorgensen said he expects the two countries to continue to work together around the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference to boost ambition for global climate action.