China to deepen cooperation with Sri Lanka, UAE, Algeria, Serbia with new development pattern: senior diplomat

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China will further strengthen its cooperation with Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Algeria and Serbia under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative with a new development pattern, a senior Chinese diplomat said Monday.

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, told Chinese press upon finishing his visits to the four countries.

During the visits, the Chinese official said he introduced the concept of a "dual circulation" development pattern, which takes the domestic market as the mainstay while allowing domestic and foreign markets to boost each other.

Under the new development pattern, he said, China will create broader market for all parties including countries in South Asia, West Asia and North Africa, and Central and Eastern Europe.

For their part, the four countries said they will attach great importance to the economic opportunities and cooperation space brought by the new development pattern and expressed willingness to better synergize development strategies and plans, better complement each other's advantages and integrate their benefits in order to inject vitality into both the domestic economic growth and regional and global economic recovery, Yang said.

He said Sri Lanka, the UAE, Algeria and Serbia are important countries along the Belt and Road and relevant cooperation have been highly effective.

The four countries all said the construction of the Belt and Road have strongly pushed forward domestic economic and social development and brought tangible benefits to their peoples, adding they are ready to join hands with the Chinese side to firmly continue advancing and expanding relevant cooperation, Yang said.

In the next phase, the Chinese senior official said, China will stand together with the four countries to steadily boost cooperation in such keys sectors as infrastructure facilities, energy, and manufacturing capacity and enable key projects to grow bigger and stronger.

Yang said China will also provide more quality projects for the people, better serve the economic and social construction of the countries along the Belt and Road, so mutual benefit and win-win situation can be achieved, and greater contribution can be made to the world economic recovery and development.