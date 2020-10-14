China opposes India building bridges, warns of further tension in border areas

A commander-level meeting between China's Southern Xinjiang Military District chief and India's 14 Corps commander is held on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control at the China-India border, June 6, 2020. /Xinhua

China on Tuesday said it opposes the infrastructures India has built for the purpose of military detection and control, and does not recognize the"Union Territory of Ladakh" and "Arunachal Pradesh" set up illegally by the Indian side.

Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry told reporters at a briefing one day after India opened 44 bridges in the border areas.

The tension in border areas, according to Zhao, is the result of India's consistent enhancement of its infrastructures and deployment of forces in the area.

China opposed the move, he said, warning the action will further escalate tensions in border areas.

"We urged the Indian side to fully implement the consensuses reached by the two sides, stop taking any actions that may worsen the situation and maintain peace and stability in the region with concrete efforts," Zhao stressed.

On Monday, China and India started their seventh round of military talks as an attempt to settle the recent tensions in border areas through dialogues.