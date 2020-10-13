September 24, IAPS 2020

The 8th China International Automotive Powertrain Summit ended in Shanghai on September 24, in which in-depth discussions were held on current status and development trend of the automotive powertrain industry. Vice President (Technical) of FAW-Volkswagen, Mr. Andreas Dick, attended the summit and noted that FAW-Volkswagen will stand by its commitment to green development and make its contribution to sustainable development and a greener future.

Mr. Andreas Dick believes that plug-in hybrid vehicle is a good solution in the current transition period heading to pure electric ones and hence, FAW-Volkswagen has successfully launched its star powertrain products -- the EA211 engine and DQ400E transmission. The EA211 engine has the advantages of strong power and high energy efficiency. It is suitable for both fuel and plug-in hybrid models and is expected to meet the stringent emission standards of the future.

At the same time, FAW-Volkswagen is actively promoting the electrification offensive, and the car plant in Foshan has been reconstructed to an MEB-plant. As the core technology of FAW-Volkswagen's new energy products, MEB platform has unique advantages and competitiveness, featuring a flexible modular design with high scalability while complying with incredibly strict safety standards to ensure that MEB products are optimal for safety and stability. In addition, the first model from the MEB platform is about to be officially released. In the future, FAW-Volkswagen will also introduce more new energy models in SUVs and sedans.

In addition to new energy products, FAW-Volkswagen has always been committed to building a harmonious automotive community. It has launched a decarbonization strategy, "goTOzero," which aims to fully achieve life-cycle carbon neutralization by 2050 at the latest. Based on the "goTOzero" strategy, FAW-Volkswagen will undertake a large-scale carbon reduction program, steadily moving towards a greener future.

It is known to many that electrification has become one of the development trends of the automobile industry. FAW-VW will hold the spirit of sustainable development, always value and integrate the environmental protection measures in its production and products, while actively practicing social responsibility and promoting ecological protection. It can be expected that the future automotive community will be greener, cleaner and more sustainable under the great promotion of corporate citizens like FAW-Volkswagen.