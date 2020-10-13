Chinese mainland reports 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Tuesday that it received reports of 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, including six that were domestically transmitted.

All of the domestically-transmitted cases were from Shandong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No new deaths related to the disease or new suspected cases were reported Monday, according to the commission.

Of the seven new imported cases, three were reported in Shanghai, two in Guangdong, and one each in Inner Mongolia and Sichuan, the commission said.

On Monday, 15 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Monday, a total of 3,036 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,814 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 222 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,591, including 228 patients still being treated, with one in severe condition.

Altogether 80,729 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were seven suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 8,291 close contacts were still under medical observation after 382 were discharged Monday, according to the commission.