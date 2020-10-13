NEW YORK, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- COVID-19 cases in the United States totaled 7,802,281 with 214,045 deaths as of 7:24 p.m. local time (2324 GMT) on Monday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

California has so far reported a total of 857,563 cases, the highest among all states. Texas registered 820,921, followed by Florida with 736,024. The caseload of New York state exceeded 470,000.

Other states with over 210,000 cases include Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, Arizona, Tennessee and New Jersey, according to the CSSE.

By far, the United States remains the world's worst-hit nation, with the most cases and deaths, accounting for about one fifth of the global caseload and death toll, respectively.