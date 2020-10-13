CPC releases regulations on work of central committee

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has released regulations on its work, urging strict compliance by localities and departments.

Enactment of the regulations is a major event in the political life of the CPC and the country related to the Party's long-term governance and the nation's long-term stability, according to a notice issued by the CPC Central Committee.

In strengthening the overall leadership of the Party, the most important thing is to firmly safeguard the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, the notice said.

The regulations specify the CPC Central Committee's leadership status, system, functions and powers, style, decision-making and self-improvement, among others, thus providing basic guidelines for ensuring the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee over the cause of the Party and the country, it added.

Members of the CPC Central Committee, its Political Bureau, and the Political Bureau's Standing Committee, must firmly implement the regulations and take the lead in safeguarding the status of General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core of the CPC Central Committee and of the Party as a whole, and safeguarding the authority and the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, the notice said.

It asked all localities, departments, Party members and officials to implement the regulations and closely follow the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in terms of thinking, political orientation, and action.