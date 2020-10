Working group sent to east China city for COVID-19 control

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission on Monday sent a working group to Qingdao City in east China's Shandong Province to guide COVID-19 epidemic control.

Qingdao has reported six new confirmed cases and the same number of new asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 since fresh infections emerged in the city over the weekend, the municipal health commission said early on Monday.

The city is conducting citywide nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 over five days.