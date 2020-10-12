Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Oct 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Estonia draw with North Macedonia in UEFA Nations League

(Xinhua)    10:01, October 12, 2020

TALLINN, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Estonia drew 3-3 with North Macedonia at home on Sunday in the UEFA Nations League.

During the match of Group 2 in League C held at Estonia's national stadium A. Le Coq Arena, Estonia's Marten Kuusk scored an own goal only three minutes into the game.

However, Kuusk's teammate Rauno Sappinen scored on 33 minutes and 61 minutes, which was followed by a penalty by Frank Liivak, lifting the hosts to 3-1 up.

In the last 10 minutes, North Macedonia's Goran Pandev and Gjoko Zajkov scored respectively to capture an important point for his team.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York