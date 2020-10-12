Estonia draw with North Macedonia in UEFA Nations League

TALLINN, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Estonia drew 3-3 with North Macedonia at home on Sunday in the UEFA Nations League.

During the match of Group 2 in League C held at Estonia's national stadium A. Le Coq Arena, Estonia's Marten Kuusk scored an own goal only three minutes into the game.

However, Kuusk's teammate Rauno Sappinen scored on 33 minutes and 61 minutes, which was followed by a penalty by Frank Liivak, lifting the hosts to 3-1 up.

In the last 10 minutes, North Macedonia's Goran Pandev and Gjoko Zajkov scored respectively to capture an important point for his team.