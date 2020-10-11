Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 11, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 21 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    16:01, October 11, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 21 new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,008, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Of the new imported cases, 10 were reported in Shanghai, six in Guangdong, three in Sichuan, and one each in Liaoning and Fujian, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,790 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 218 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

