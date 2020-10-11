Chinese enterprises supplementing job creation in Zambia: official

CHINGOLA, Zambia, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- The establishment of Chinese enterprises in Chingola, located in the Copperbelt Province of Zambia, is contributing to the economy of the district solely dependent on the mining industry, an official has said.

Titus Tembo who is Chingola Mayor said in an interview with Xinhua that hundreds of jobs have been created by the Chinese enterprises.

"A good number of jobs have been created by the Chinese firms, and our people have jobs to support their families," he said.

According to Tembo, the local authority will continue to promote Chingola in China as a preferred investment destination.

Tembo said the inflow of Chinese investment in Chingola and Zambia as a whole will help build on the bilateral relations.

Further, Tembo said Zambians stands to benefit from Chinese expertise through various Chinese investments.

"As a local authority we will remain focused and ensure skills transfer is achieved by our youths working for the Chinese either in construction industry and other economic ventures," he said.

Tembo also said he is hopeful that a bamboo plantation joint program with the Chinese will take off when all logistics are put in place.