9 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Sunday that nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Saturday.

There were 218 patients still being treated, all of whom were imported cases, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 80,705 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Saturday, the report said.

As of Saturday, a total of 85,557 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.