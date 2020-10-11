Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 11, 2020
East China city reports 3 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19

(Xinhua)    14:52, October 11, 2020

QINGDAO, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province reported three new asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, local health authorities said.

Two of the three cases, two males in their late 50s, tested positive for the virus when going to hospitals for treatment of other diseases, while the third one, a 53-year-old female, was a close contact of a confirmed case, according to the Qingdao Municipal Health Commission.

All the patients have been put under quarantine at a designated hospital.

Epidemiological investigations showed that all the three asymptomatic cases were associated with the Qingdao Chest Hospital, which has set up independent areas for treating imported cases of COVID-19, the commission said.

The specific source of infection is under further investigation.

