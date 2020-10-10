Brazil coach Tite hails Neymar role change

SAO PAULO, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Brazil head coach Tite praised the performance of Neymar in Brazil's 5-0 victory over Bolivia in their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward provided two assists and showed no signs of the back injury that forced him to miss Brazil's last two training sessions before the match at Corinthians Arena.

"We always look for new things, strategies, harmony," Tite said of Neymar's free-roaming position just behind the strikers. "Neymar was playing more freely, in a central role, with freedom of movement and then moved wider as the defending got more demanding."

"This is team spirit, solidarity, team football. Everyone has the responsibility to try to win the ball from the opponent and everyone has the condition to create. Sometimes he [Neymar] doesn't score but he provides assists. Football is a team sport. The important thing is that he played a great game."

The Brazil boss also showed satisfaction with the performances of goalscorers Marquinhos, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino.

"Coutinho playing inside [left] was a modification," Tite said. "Firmino today was not the Firmino that plays for Liverpool. He was playing on the last line without trying to be involved all the time. That put him in a position to take his opportunities when they came. He scored two goals and could have had two more. It shows that we have players that can adapt depending on the situation." Enditem