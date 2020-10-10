Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Oct 10, 2020
Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:34, October 10, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Friday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

A total of 15 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added.

Of the new imported cases, five were reported in Sichuan, three in Shaanxi, two respectively in Tianjin, Liaoning and Shanghai, as well as one in Guangdong.

On Friday, 15 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Friday, a total of 2,987 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,781 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 206 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,536, including the 206 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,696 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 8,164 close contacts were still under medical observation after 857 were discharged Friday, according to the commission.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

