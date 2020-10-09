Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Friday.

A total of 21 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added.

Of the new imported cases, 10 were reported in Shaanxi, six in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, and two in Liaoning.

On Thursday, 15 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 2,972 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,766 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 206 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,521, including the 206 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,681 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were five suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 7,924 close contacts were still under medical observation after 1,123 were discharged Thursday, according to the commission.

Also on Thursday, 15 new asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

The commission said 357 asymptomatic cases, including 355 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Thursday, 5,161 confirmed cases, including 105 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in Macao SAR, and 524 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 4,890 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR, 46 in Macao SAR and 487 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.