More than 800 million Chinese use online payment: report

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- The user size of online payment services in China reached 805 million by June, up by 37 million from March, according to the latest statistical report on China's internet development.

The report, released by the China Internet Network Information Center, said that June's number accounted for about 85.7 percent of the country's total internet population.

In the meantime, the number of mobile payment users expanded to 802 million, or 86 percent of mobile internet users, according to the report.

The first half of 2020 saw the total amount of online payments increasing by 18.61 percent year on year to nearly 197 trillion yuan (about 29 trillion U.S. dollars), it added, citing data from the People's Bank of China.

The report also found new growth potential for the online payment market. The proportion of online payment users aged 40 and above grew by 4.5 percentage points from March to June, while the proportion of rural online payment users increased by 2.7 percentage points.