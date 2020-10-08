Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 8, 2020
Investors remain confident in China's securities market: survey

(Xinhua)    14:47, October 08, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- The latest data from the China Securities Investor Protection Fund Corporation Limited (SIPF) showed investors continued to be confident in China's securities market.

The investor confidence index, compiled by the SIPF, declined slightly in August after increasing for four consecutive months. The reading came in at 61.5, down by 4.9 percent from July, but still higher than the average reading of 59.2 recorded in the second quarter.

The sub-indexes for investors' recognition for the overall valuation of the stock markets, market optimism, and intention of purchasing stocks stood at 53.4, 64.1, and 57.1, respectively.

A reading above 50 indicates optimism, while a reading below 50 indicates pessimism.

