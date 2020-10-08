16 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Thursday that 16 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Wednesday.

There were 200 patients still being treated, all of whom were imported cases, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 80,666 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Wednesday, the report said.

As of Wednesday, a total of 85,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.