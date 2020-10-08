Attempt of U.S., other countries to smear China's human rights record fails again at UN

Zhang Jun accuses these countries, represented by the United Sates, Germany and the United Kingdom, of abusing the UN platform by politicizing human rights issues, provoking political confrontation, spreading misinformation and interfering with China's internal affairs.

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- The attempt of the United States and some other countries to smear China's human rights record failed again on Tuesday after numerous countries spoke in support of China at the General Debate of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly.

The United States, Germany, the United Kingdom and some other countries made unfounded accusations against China on issues related to Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, refuted their statements and acts of interfering in China's internal affairs with the excuse of human rights and provoking confrontation among member states.

Nearly 70 countries echoed China's position. In support of China, Pakistan, Cuba and Kuwait made joint statements each representing numerous countries on Xinjiang, Hong Kong and human rights issues. A large number of countries supported China in their own national statements.

These countries spoke highly of China's progress in human rights and showed support for China's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, security and unity, denouncing the politicization of human rights issues, double standards and political confrontation.

REGRESSIVE STEP TO CONFRONTATION

Speaking at the General Debate of the Third Committee, Zhang said the practice of provoking confrontation is against the trend of time.

The world today is at a critical juncture with major challenges, said Zhang, reminding the Committee that the United Nations has just commemorated its 75th anniversary, when world leaders have agreed to fight COVID-19 and address other global challenges with solidarity and cooperation.

Regrettably, some countries, represented by the United Sates, Germany and the United Kingdom, have ignored the collective call and insisted on provoking antagonism, he said.

Zhang accused these countries of abusing the UN platform by politicizing human rights issues, provoking political confrontation, spreading misinformation and interfering with China's internal affairs.

These deeds are firmly opposed and rejected by China, said Zhang.

The behaviors of these countries, he said, are completely against the trend of history, as the world and its people want solidarity, not division; they want cooperation, not confrontation; they want mutual benefit, not zero-sum game.

The United States is on the wrong side of history and is going against the international community, he said.

HUMBLE YOURSELF, BEFORE PASSING JUDGMENT

China's achievements in human rights development are widely recognized and not to be denied by lies and deception, Zhang said.

He mentioned China's adoption of effective measures in combating terrorism and promoting economic development, which has been supported by Chinese people and stood the test of time and history.

On the other hand, Zhang criticized the United States for its own human rights record, saying the United States should better take a good look at itself in the mirror before making accusations against others.

Pointing to the over 200,000 American lives lost in the COVID-19 pandemic, he advised the U.S. government need to treat the sick and save lives, not to spread "political virus" and to stir up troubles.

He also called for attention to the existing systematic racial discrimination in the United States, the belligerent nature of the country and the frequent, crude political decisions unilaterally made by the country to evade its human rights obligations.

Germany, the United Kingdom and some other countries, having been practicing selective blindness and double-standards, should put away arrogance and prejudice, and pull back from the brink, said Zhang.

VOICES OF SUPPORT

In Tuesday's debate, Pakistan made a joint statement on behalf of 55 countries, opposing interference with China's internal affairs under the pretext of Hong Kong-related issues.

The principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states should be upheld, the statement said, adding that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is an inalienable part of China whose affairs brook no foreign interference.

In any country, the legislative power on national security issues rests with the state, and the legitimate rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents can be better exercised with the national security law, the statement added.

Cuba made a joint statement on behalf of 45 countries in support of China's counter-terrorism and deradicalization measures in Xinjiang.

The statement underscores the fact that terrorist attacks have not been seen in Xinjiang for the past three years thanks to China's measures in response to the threat of local terrorism and extremism.

Noting that China maintains openness and transparency by, among other things, inviting diplomats, officials, journalists and religious personages to visit Xinjiang, the statement criticized the unfounded allegations against China and interference out of political motivation and bias.

Kuwait made a joint statement on behalf of three Gulf states, opposing the politicization of human rights issues and interference in others' internal affairs with the excuse of human rights.

"Because we are committed to the provisions of the UN Charter, including equality and sovereignty for all member states of the organization, we would also like to stress that the deliberation of matters related to human rights at the United Nations must be objective, constructive, transparent, non-selective and non-politicized. It should also respect the sovereignty of countries and should not interfere in the internal affairs of countries," said the joint statement.

The statement emphasizes the right of all countries to development and to eradication of poverty, ignorance and disease, arguing that these are among the most important human rights.

This is the second bungled attempt of the United States to foment opposition to China under the pretext of human rights. In October 2019, the United States rallied some countries to do the same, which failed due to the oppositon by a vast majority of countries.

The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly is the main committee that deliberates on human rights, and social and humanitarian affairs.