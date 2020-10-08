Top scenic sites in China's Hubei receive over 2 mln visitors during holiday

WUHAN, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Top scenic sites in central China's Hubei Province received over 2.07 million visitors in the first seven days of the National Day holiday, according to local authorities.

Statistics from the provincial cultural and tourism department showed that 30 key scenic sites raked in 205 million yuan (30.19 million U.S. dollars) from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7.

Based on sample data, the department estimates that the province is expected to recieve over 48.05 million tourists during the eight-day holiday this year, bringing in a total tourism revenue of 32.32 billion yuan, 76.04 percent and 67.06 percent the level of the same period last year, respectively.

Scenic sites in the province have launched 19 special night tour programs during the holiday, receiving an daily average of over 260,000 people during the tours.

China celebrates its National Day on Oct. 1. This year saw the Mid-Autumn Festival fall on the same day, overlapping with the weeklong National Day holiday and thus extending the holiday to eight days until Oct. 8.