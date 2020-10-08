On human rights, Western countries not eligible to judge others, says China

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday refuted some Western countries' slanders on issues related to its Hong Kong and Xinjiang, saying it would never accept "an instructor" on human rights and opposes double standards.

As some Western countries have behaved badly in their own human rights situation, "What right do they have to make carping comments on the human rights situation of other countries?" Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying asked in a statement.

She criticized those Western countries for their "notorious records" on the refugee issue, humanitarian crisis, racial problem as well as violations of human rights of other countries.

"There is no best, only better on the protection of human rights," said the spokesperson, adding that "countries should first manage their own things well."

Hua's comments came following nearly 70 countries backed China at the General Debate of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly in the face of flack from a few Western countries.

Pakistan on Tuesday made a joint statement on behalf of 55 countries at the debate, opposing interference in China's internal affairs under the pretext of Hong Kong. On the same day, Cuba made a joint statement on behalf of 45 countries in support of China's counter-terrorism and deradicalization measures in Xinjiang.

"These voices of justice once again demonstrate that people can tell right from wrong," said Hua, adding that it is another failure of a few Western countries in their attempts to smear China using issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang are not "issues of human rights" that some forces have been clamoring for, she stressed, noting that relevant issues should not be politicized.

The spokesperson criticized a few outside forces for interfering in China's internal affairs in the name of human rights out of ulterior motives.

China firmly opposes any person, any country or any force creating instability, division or unrest in China, Hua stressed.