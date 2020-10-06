Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020
150 Taliban insurgents give up fighting in Afghanistan

(Xinhua)    14:45, October 06, 2020

A total of 150 Taliban militants have given up fighting and handed over their weapons to police in Kohistanat district of Afghanistan's northern Sari Pul province on Monday, said a statement of provincial police released here Tuesday.

A number of commanders including Ahmad Muradi, Khadim Razmunda and Hamid Sadeqi are among the surrendered militants, the statement said.

The surrender of the militants is taking place amid an ongoing massive cleanup operation launched in the restive district a couple of days ago, the statement further said.

Several villages have been cleared from the insurgents during the ongoing operation, according to the statement. 

