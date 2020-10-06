Havana's commuters return to work abiding by social distancing guidelines

Pedro Cruz, an electric technician living in Lawton district in Cuba's capital Havana, starts his day earlier than he used to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 55-year-old, whose workplace is located on the outskirts of Havana, now leaves home by 5:00 a.m. to take a bus, getting to work before sunrise.

Like Cruz, thousands of people have started commuting again as the city's public transport resumes, but with new norms.

While commuting, Cruz tries to minimize the risk of exposure to the coronavirus by complying with social distancing guidelines.

"I keep the distance from others as much as possible and avoid touching surfaces while on board a bus," he told Xinhua. "It takes one hour to get to work."

Wearing face masks is compulsory for commuters by buses in Havana, according to the guidelines.

"Until COVID-19 is over, commuting will not be the same (as before)," he added.

In Havana, buses full of passengers had become a feature of everyday life before the pandemic due to the limited transport capacity resulting from the U.S. blockade against the island, which bars the Caribbean nation from acquiring vehicle parts from the U.S. market.

However, restrictions on the number of standing passengers on board a bus are in place now and the government has allocated more buses to support the capital's transportation system.

Riding a Chinese electric scooter, Cruz's wife Marielys Garcia spends less time traveling to Old Havana where she works at a private restaurant.

"I am lucky to use this scooter. It helps me avoid lines at bus stops and keep distance from others while traveling to my workplace," said Garcia.

In April, Havana suspended urban public transportation operated by both state and private sectors, which was restarted in early July but suspended again in September after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The electrician's younger son, Ramiro Cruz, often bikes or walks for 15 minutes to a nearby market to sell vegetables and fruits.

"Now that the gyms are still closed, cycling and walking help me keep in good shape, combat stress, and practice social distancing," he said. "This is good for my lungs, my heart, and my mind."

Havana's public transportation system also includes shared taxis and pick-up vans that travel along a fixed route.

As the COVID-19 restrictions gradually ease in the capital city, eateries, stores, and beaches have reopened. Classes are due to resume in November.

Jorge Alberto Rodriguez, a frontline doctor at a COVID-19 hospital in Havana, told Xinhua that people should try to make essential journeys as safe as possible.

"Whether people get to work by bus, taxi or bike, strict fulfillment of precautionary measures is fundamental to reducing the risk of COVID-19 contagion," he said.

So far, Cuba has registered 5,845 confirmed cases with 123 deaths.