Sales of Chinese anti-poverty e-commerce platform top 3 bln yuan

(Xinhua)    14:35, October 06, 2020

A Chinese e-commerce platform selling products from the country's poverty-stricken areas has seen its sales exceed 3.1 billion yuan (about 455.2 million U.S. dollars).

The platform, fupin832.com, sells products from 832 counties that are or were on the state list of poverty-stricken areas.

Over 68,000 agricultural products are so far available on the website, which was launched on Jan. 1, said the platform.

In a bid to support poverty relief through the consumption of products from poor areas, the platform has integrated online display, online trading, logistics tracking, online payment and product tracing.

The platform was co-founded by the All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives, the Ministry of Commerce, and the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development. Enditem

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

